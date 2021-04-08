Police: Homeless man kills girlfriend during fight at abandoned house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend Thursday morning.

Metro Police originally responded to the call of a woman unresponsive in the backyard of an abandoned house in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue, near I-15.

The woman was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

After an investigation, police say it was determined the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend — 47-year-old Armondo Washington. They say Washington battered his girlfriend with a blunt object during the argument.

Washington was taken into custody at the scene and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder.