Police: Group of at least 6 robbery suspects targeting dispensary delivery drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a group of as many as six robbery suspects have been targeting dispensary delivery drivers.

The robberies began at the end of June and lasted until the beginning of July and according to police, when the driver would arrive at the location to deliver the product, the suspects would threaten or punch the driver and steal the product.

The suspects are described as two male adults between 18 and 25 years old and four juveniles. Metro released these photos of the two adult suspects from a recent robbery in the area of MLK Boulevard between Alta Drive and US 95.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 and reference this case #LLV200300016393.