Police, government officials to hold news briefing on New Year’s Eve preparations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and government officials will hold a news briefing to discuss New Year’s Eve plans for Las Vegas.

8newsnow.com will carry live streaming coverage at 9:30 a.m.

Last year’s fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip was canceled due to the pandemic and the crowd was smaller than the 300,000 people that celebrated in Las Vegas in 2019 before the pandemic.

Police are expected to discuss the closure of the Las Vegas Boulevard as well as what items will not be allowed on the Strip.

Metro Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Las Vegas

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, and Switch

Sr. Vice President Betsy Fretwell will meet with members of the media to discuss

preparations for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

This briefing will take place Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.