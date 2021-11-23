Police go through garbage pile to find gun in downtown Las Vegas homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives searched through six dumpsters worth of garbage to find a 9mm pistol, bullets and cartridges in the investigation of a Nov. 17 shooting death at Siegel Suites in downtown Las Vegas.

Derick McGruder Jr., 36, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, charged with first-degree murder in the death of David Baker. The shooting occurred at about 5:50 p.m. at the apartment complex at Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Baker was found dead inside an apartment after reports of gunshots, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

As detectives were conducting a briefing, patrol officers were directed to a man hiding behind several dumpsters. They detained the man and identified him as McGruder.

Related Content Suspect arrested in homicide at downtown apartment

McGruder had injuries to his hands and what appeared to be blood “covering both his shoes” and spots on his sweatshirt and pants, according to the arrest report.

Detectives interviewed McGruder and found that he lived with his fiance and 8-month-old child in an apartment next to where Baker was found dead in a pool of blood.

McGruder admitted to getting into a fight with Baker that day, but denied any involvement in Baker’s death. The fight had to do with a suspected intimate relationship between Baker and McGruder’s fiance, according to the arrest report.

Video surveillance recorded just after the shooting showed a man matching McGruder’s description reaching into a dumpster at the complex, and then jumping a gate and fleeing when police arrived, according to police.

The garbage had been taken to Republic Services’ transfer station, but had not been mixed with other garbage when police sifted through the contents of the six dumpsters.

McGruder is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 29.