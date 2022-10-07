LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police found a gun was found at a Las Vegas elementary school Friday.

According to James H. Bilbray Elementary School Principal Vanessa Altfas there were no injuries and no threats on the school campus.

The type of gun was released.

Principal Altfas also asked parents to “take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”