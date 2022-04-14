LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police made a traffic stop that turned into a major bust. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there were three ex-felons in the vehicle.

According to a post on Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command Facebook page, recovered four handguns, two were reported stolen, two rifles, two shotguns, 181 grams of oxycodone, 23 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, three sets of body armor, brass knuckles, and a taser.

Guns confiscated by Metro police officers during a traffic stop. (Credit: LVMPD)

The post said the two officers stayed seven hours past their shift to do the search warrants, impounds, and complete the arrests.