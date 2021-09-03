Metro Police: Fight breaks out after Desert Oasis football game, leads to gunshots fired

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating an altercation that happened Friday night at Desert Oasis High School near Cactus and Rainbow.

Police tell 8 News Now a fight broke out in a school parking lot after the conclusion of a football game.

During the fight, officers say an individual fired multiple rounds into the air.

No injuries were reported and police secured the area.

The suspect is reported to have fled the scene following the incident.

