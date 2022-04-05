LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say the surveillance video at the scene showed a female holding onto the passenger side of a 1998 Ford Jamboree RV as it was driving east through a parking lot.

The driver of the RV then tried to turn right as the female fell onto the road. She was then run over by the rear wheels of the RV.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. No details on her identity have been released.

The driver of the RV stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

This is the 41st traffic-related fatality of the year in LVMPD’s jurisdiction.