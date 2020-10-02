WATCH: Police fatality fact-finding review looks into death of Byron Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A ‘Police Fatality Public Fact-finding Review’ is being held to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Byron Williams. This event will be on Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 a.m. in Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The review of Williams’ death will be presided over by Hearing Officer Tom Pitaro, Josh Tomsheck will serve as the ombudsman for the review, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck will represent the District Attorney’s Office in this proceeding. Williams died during a confrontation with law enforcement in Sept. 2019.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

Presiding officers and ombudsmen are selected by the county manager from lists approved by the County Commission. The ombudsman represents the public and the deceased’s family during the review.

During a review:

Representatives from the District Attorney’s Office present witnesses and make a presentation of the essential facts surrounding the police-involved death.

After the prosecutors finish their presentation, the presiding officer and ombudsman may also ask questions. The procedure for questioning witnesses is informal and intended to provide the public with relevant information about the use of force.

Members of the public observing the review may submit questions to the presiding officer on forms available at the review.

The presiding officer may ask the proposed questions, revise them or decline to ask them if he deems them “redundant, irrelevant or abuse of the review process,” according to County ordinance.

At the end of the review, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death is rendered.

Due to Covid-19, and the social distancing guidelines established, the chambers will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

For those not able to attend or gain entrance, the review will be aired live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and streamed live at www.YouTube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live.