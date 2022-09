LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police responded to a deadly crash in the northeast valley after a hit and run.

It happened on Friday just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne and Pecos.

Police tell 8 News Now a female was hit by a car that did not stop at the scene of the crash.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.

Roads will be closed at on Cheyenne in both directions from Pecos to Las Vegas Blvd.

Drivers should avoid the area.