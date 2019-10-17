Update: Police hope DNA tests will turn up leads on girl that disappeared 20 years ago

Las Vegas Metro Police along with the family of Karla Rodriguez made a public plea for information that could help solve this 20-year-old case.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police along with the family of Karla Rodriguez made a public plea for information that could help solve this 20-year-old case.

Investigators said the family will be undergoing DNA testing which will be entered into various data bases in hopes of finding a match with Karla.

The father of Karla, holding a doll and speaking in Spanish asked for the public’s help in finding his daughter who disappeared on Oct. 20, 1999 near the 700 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

“We’re here 20 years later because she has literally vanished without a trace, we’re urging anyone in the public who has any information that would know the whereabouts of where Karla would be to please reach out,” said Lt. Ray Spencer, Homicide Lieutenant with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Spencer also said that they periodically have different detectives look over the case in hopes that ‘fresh eyes’ can catch something that others may have missed.

Metro Police said one of strongest leads the department had of the 7-year-old child was a scent traced by blood hounds that led them to an apartment building not far from where she was last seen. This lead turned into a dead-end. The search has extended to other states as well as Mexico.

An enhanced photo of what Karla Rodriguez looks like today was released by Metro.

Police and Project Alert, which was affiliated with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, believe the girl was abducted by a stranger.