Police, family seek answers in woman’s murder at house party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and family members are looking for answers in the murder of 22-year-old Graciela Gomez. She was killed at a house party last year when two suspects fired several rounds into the home after being refused entry to the party.

Metro police, Nevada Army National Guard, and members of Gomez’s family will hold a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.

The shooting happened around 12:52 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, at a home in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Hollywood and Charleston boulevards.

A Las Vegas woman, Graciela Gomez, was killed in a shooting during a party at this east valley home. (KLAS-TV)

Gomez was a member of the Nevada Army National Guard who had spent much of the previous year working on the COVID-19 Task Force in Las Vegas.

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong called the news of her death tragic and said she was an “exceptional soldier with a positive attitude and steadfast work ethic.”