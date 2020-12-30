Police: Family disturbance leads to self-defense shooting; shooter not expected to face charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family disturbance on the west side of the valley ended in a deadly shooting. It happened Tuesday night on Spur Court, near Alta Drive and Buffalo Drive.

Police say it appears the son in this incident was acting in self defense when he allegedly shot and killed his father.

This all started around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the father attacked the son and took off.

When police got to the scene, they spoke with people in the house, but could not find the father. Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., Metro Police got another call after shots rang out.

Police say the father returned home and the son had shot the father. The shooter surrendered to officers and was questioned.

Neighbors say they cannot imagine an argument leading to this.

“Hard to believe, my family is very close, and we don’t argue,” said neighbor Paige Terry. “So, to hear people arguing like that and getting to that point it is just sad.”

A few neighbors told 8 News Now they heard several gun shots Tuesday night, but everyone was surprised when they heard about what exactly happened.

Police did not say what the argument was about.

The shooter is not in custody.

Police told 8 News Now since this is a self-defense case, no charges are expected, but the case was submitted to district attorney’s office for them to make the ultimate decision.