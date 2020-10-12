Police exchange gunfire with man in east valley neighborhood, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a suspect who they say fired shots at officers early Monday morning in an east Las Vegas neighborhood.

The shooting happened at Villa Knolls North Drive, off Tropicana Avenue near Pecos Road shortly after 3 a.m. and there is a large police presence in the area. Tropicana Avenue is closed in both directions east of Pecos Road.

According to Metro Captain Sasha Larkin, officers were investigating another incident at an apartment complex when a man fired a shot at the officers and an officer returned fire. This led to a foot chase and during that chase, the suspect turned and fired at officers again and an officer returned fire.

No one was injured and the suspect disappeared into the neighborhood. Police have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. Police are urging anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area to call 9-1-1.