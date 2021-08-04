Police emphasize traffic safety as first day of school nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of students will return to Clark County School District classrooms on Monday, Aug. 9 and police want to make sure drivers obey traffic laws in and around schools.

Officers from the school district, Metro, Henderson, and North Las Vegas gathered Wednesday morning to do some enforcement near Eastern and Owens avenues and spread the message to drivers they need to slow down for school zones.

Officers were also at a pedestrian crosswalk near Rancho High School ticketing drivers for not following traffic laws.

In March of 2020, 41 children were injured by cars during the school year, and there were two fatalities.

According to the Vulnerable Road Users Project at UNLV, speed and impairment have topped the list of how crashes have happened.

Reduced speeds in school zone are in effect a half-hour before and a half-hour after school.