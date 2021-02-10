Police: Drug deal leads to shooting, suspect outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drug transaction led to a shooting in the northwest area Tuesday night around 10 p.m., according to Las Vegas police.

A man arrived in the parking lot of a business in the 3300 block of Rancho Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, for the drug deal.

The male suspect arrived in a blue SUV, possibly a Dodge, police said.

At some point during the transaction, there was an altercation that led to the suspect shooting the man in the face.

The suspect then sped out of the parking lot and took off onto Rancho Drive. Police are looking for him.

The injured man was transported to the hospital. Police say he is stable and expected to survive.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555. You can remain anonymous.