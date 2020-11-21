Police: Man shot during drug deal in Tropicana parking lot, suspect outstanding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drug deal that went bad led to a shooting near the Tropicana Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Police say two men met in the casino’s parking lot around 12 p.m. for “an illegal narcotics transaction.”

According to police, the deal went bad and both men shot at each other.

One of the men involved in the shooting remained on scene and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently looking for the second man who fled the scene. He may or may not be injured, LVMPD says.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.