Police: Driver smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was confused following fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say the driver who caused a deadly crash at the intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards early Monday morning ran a red light and was drunk, according to the police report.

Danny Zuluaga Gonzalez is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Deadly crash at the intersection of Charleston and Lamb blvds. on Sept. 27,2021.

The 2 a.m. crash left the 22-year-old driver of the other car dead and his 21-year-old female passenger with critical injuries. The police report said she suffered a brain bleed.

According to the report, a witness said she saw Gonzalez enter the intersection against a light that “had been red for a while” and collide with the victim’s car.

Police said their investigation of the crime scene and the movements of the car show that Gonzalez was “traveling significantly above the posted speed limit of 45 mph on Charleston Boulevard,” the report said.

Following the crash, an officer helped Gonzalez out of his vehicle. He laid down on the median and complained of possible internal injuries.

The report said officers visited Gonzalez at the hospital and said he smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot eyes, and seemed confused. He told officers he had been on his way to work. Officers attempted to perform a field sobriety test but said Gonzalez became confrontational so they stopped the test and got a warrant to have two blood samples drawn.

Before undergoing surgery for a ruptured gall bladder and colon, the two blood samples were taken. Those results will be released at a later time.