Police: Driver evaded officers twice, ran 7 red lights, 2 stop signs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver accused of running from police twice is now facing charges after police took him into custody last week.

Angel Jose Garcia, 20, is charged with two counts of a driver disobeying a police officer for evading officers with no regard for the public’s safety and two counts of displaying a bogus vehicle registration for having a fake license plate.

According to his arrest report, Metro police officers were leaving the area of Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard where there had been a large illegal street racing event on Jan. 1, 2022. The officers saw a vehicle with a fake license plate (HOON1GAN) with the additional wording “Kill All Tires” and attempted to make a vehicle stop but the driver fled.

The report said the driver, later identified as Garcia, turned off his lights, drove at a high rate of speed, and ran five red lights, while “driving recklessly with no regard for human life.” Officers lost sight of the vehicle and stopped the pursuit.

A few days later, officers spotted the vehicle again and attempted to pull the driver over but were unsuccessful. The report said Garcia turned off his lights and fled, running through two red lights and three stop signs. At one point, Garcia drove head-on toward an officer’s vehicle and swerved at the last minute, the report said.

On Feb. 9, Garcia was successfully stopped by police and placed under arrest. He told police he didn’t run this time because he had his family in the car and did not want to put them in danger.

When asked about the previous two police stops, Garcia said he ran because “he had warrants, no driver’s license, and his vehicle wasn’t registered,” the report said.

Garcia is due to appear in court on Feb. 22.