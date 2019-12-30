Police: Driver dies weeks after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Metro, a 69-year-old man is dead after a crash involving two cars in the west valley. It happened on Dec. 10, just before 11 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, east of El Capitan Way.

Police say a Tesla was slowing to a stop on westbound Desert Inn Road, approaching S. El Capitan Road, for an emergency vehicle that was in the intersection with its lights and siren on.

The elderly driver of the Kia Soul was traveling westbound on Desert Inn Road, approaching the Tesla from the rear, when it struck it and caused a collision.

Medical personnel transported the 69-year-old driver of the Kia Soul to UMC Trauma for his injuries.

Officials say the 31-year-old driver of the Tesla remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

On Dec. 30, the Clark County Coroner’s Office notified Metro that the driver of the Kia Soul had died as a result of the crash on Dec. 29.

The elderly driver’s death marks the 111th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.