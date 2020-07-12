Police: 61-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 61-year-old man is dead after the driver of a truck hit him while he was crossing the street in the Spring Valley area late Saturday night. Police say the driver was under the influence.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard, north of Flamingo Road.

A 61-year-old pedestrian, in a motorized wheelchair, was traveling across Decatur Boulevard as a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading south on the street, approaching Flamingo and the pedestrian.

According to police, the Dodge collided into the pedestrian’s wheelchair, causing him to eject onto the roadway.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by trauma staff, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram exhibited indicators of impairment, police said, and was booked for applicable charges.

This death marked the 49th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.