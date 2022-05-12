LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boulder City Police made an arrest after spotting a speeding driver on Thursday.

A police officer initially witnessed the driver passing several slower-moving vehicles and hitting 111 mph in a 65 mph zone.

According to the Boulder City Police Department’s Facebook post, the officer paced the vehicle at 124 mph before the driver pulled over.

In the end, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and taken to jail.

The police department’s Facebook post also showed a picture of the driver’s car being impounded, along with the driver’s initial speed of 111 mph shown on a long-range speed tracker.