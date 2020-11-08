Police: Domestic dispute leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON (KLAS) — Police say a domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting in Henderson early Sunday morning.

The shooting, which left two people dead, happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Warm Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway. Henderson Police responded to a report of “banging and yelling,” which a dispatcher could hear in the background of the call.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 42-year-old man and 34-year old woman dead, along with a 36-year-old man injured, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

The injured man was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An argument had ensued between the three, who police believe were involved in a domestic relationship, before gunshots were fired.

No further details were provided.

The names of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the next of kin.

This is being investigated as the 12th and 13th homicide for the City of Henderson for 2020.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.