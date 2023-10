LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you notice a lot of police and other first responder activity around Springs Preserve Wednesday morning, it’s Las Vegas Metropolitan police doing a full-scale live active shooter drill.

According to Metro, the drill takes place from 7 a.m. to noon and multiple agencies are participating. There will be a large presence of first responders just outside of Springs Preserve which is located near U.S. 95 and Valley View Boulevard across from the Meadows Mall.