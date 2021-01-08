Police dogs used to detain man suspected of making threats with a knife

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police used K9 units to detain a suspect on Friday morning after a report of a man making threats with a knife near Decatur Boulevard at Vegas Drive.

A man was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment of a dog bite, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Vegas Drive and Stony Drive at about 7:45 a.m. by a person who said he was threatened by a man with a knife.

Police located the suspect and pursued him to a nearby soccer field, where he was surrounded by officers.

Police dogs were used to subdue the subject after a short barricade situation.

No other persons were injured during the incident, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories