Police dogs used to detain man suspected of making threats with a knife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police used K9 units to detain a suspect on Friday morning after a report of a man making threats with a knife near Decatur Boulevard at Vegas Drive.

A man was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment of a dog bite, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of Vegas Drive and Stony Drive at about 7:45 a.m. by a person who said he was threatened by a man with a knife.

Police located the suspect and pursued him to a nearby soccer field, where he was surrounded by officers.

Police dogs were used to subdue the subject after a short barricade situation.

No other persons were injured during the incident, police said.