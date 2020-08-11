Police: Dog shot during argument between husband and wife, suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dog was shot inside a northwest valley home after a verbal argument broke out between a wife and husband, according to Metro police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a residence located on the west side of I-215, north of Cheyenne.

During the argument, police say, the husband reportedly pulled out a handgun and shot the family dog.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect’s wife, adult son and two adult roommates were inside the house. LVMPD says none of them were injured and were able to leave the house.

About two hours after the shooting, the suspect exited the house, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without injury, according to police.

Five neighboring residents were contacted and given the opportunity to evacuate.

The dog that was reportedly shot has not yet been located.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.