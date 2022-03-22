LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a man accused of murdering another man more than four years ago in the east valley when the suspect was 16.

Angel Gutierrez was killed in a shooting on Dec. 1, 2017, at an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard. Gutierrez died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said.

During their initial investigation, officers found a gun that was thrown in a nearby bush. The gun was then processed for DNA.

The DNA from the gun was entered into a database, but there was no match at the time, police said.

Detectives said at the time they believed the suspect was a young person who had not been arrested before. They suspected once that person was arrested, their DNA would match to the homicide case.

In January 2021, the DNA from the gun came back with a match to Martin Napoles, who is now 20, police said.

At the time of the murder, Napoles was 16.

In November 2020, police stopped Napoles for jaywalking. He was found with a concealed gun without a permit and was arrested and booked.

In July 2021, the LVMPD forensics lab matched Napoles’ DNA to the one on the gun. Police took Napoles into custody on Monday without incident.

He was taken to jail and was being held Tuesday without bail.