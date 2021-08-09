Police detectives search for east valley apartment shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment in the east part of the valley that left one dead.

According to police, on Friday, August 6 around 6:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to an apartment on East Owens Boulevard to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers were directed to an apartment where they located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she later died.

The LVMPD Homicide Section investigation indicates the female was in a bedroom inside of the apartment when the shooting occurred, and the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The identification of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on a later date and time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.