LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working near the Las Vegas Strip and Harmon Avenue after a 5 a.m. report of shots fired.

Multiple subjects have been detained, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department watch commander said no victims have been located as of now.

Police were called to the 3700 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.