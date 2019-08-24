Police deploy pepper spray after fight breaks out at Foothill High School

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – School police deployed pepper spray at a high school football game in Henderson Friday night.

Clark County School Police officers say two female students were involved in a fight at Foothill High School after 9:30 p.m. Officers were escorting the girls away from the area and a crowd followed.

Officers deployed pepper spray on the ground to get the crowd under control.

The two juveniles were released to school staff for disciplinary actions.

Henderson Police assisted school officials on the incident.

