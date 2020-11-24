Police delivering Thanksgiving turkeys in time of ‘unprecedented need’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police officers will be distributing “2,600 turkeys and other food items” Tuesday morning to help Southern Nevadans in need.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is sponsoring the distribution to help address “unprecendented need” this year, working with Las Vegas Metro police and Three Square.

Dozens of officers will collect the turkeys and other food items beginning at 9 a.m. at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. The food will be go out to area command centers around the valley.

Community policing teams and community advocates have identified individuals and families to be recipients, but officers will deliver the surprise either directly or through shelters, churches or those who support Nevadans in need.

The effort is being made possible through a collaboration by the LVMPD Foundation, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nevada Medicaid and Three Square.

A news release from Anthem reminds, “As Thanksgiving approaches, we have a sobering reminder of the hunger crisis that has gripped Nevada amid the ongoing pandemic and economic fallout.”

Some facts about Thanksgiving 2020: