LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Churchill County Sheriff’s office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced that they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion as a homicide Thursday.

According to a post from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada woman’s exact cause of death is known but cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation of her death.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite, they said. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Irion’s identity on Wednesday.

She was last seen alive on March 12 getting into the passenger seat of her car outside of a Walmart around 5 a.m.

Officials had said video surveillance showed a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance. The man was then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving.

Troy Driver (Image: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Troy Driver, 41, last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping. Officials have not said if Driver is the man in the surveillance video.