Police: Critically injured bicyclist identified following crash inside marked crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 59-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition following a crash with a vehicle on Monday morning on the east side of the valley.

According to Metro, it happened at approximately 10:58 a.m. along East Flamingo and South Mojave.

Witnesses say 18-year-old Rikki Emanuel, the driver of a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Flamingo Road when a bicyclist, now identified as George Goss of Las Vegas was traveling across the roadway inside a marked crosswalk.

The driver in the Toyota failed to stop for the flashing yellow lights along the crosswalk and struck the Goss.

He was later taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Police say driver impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision.