Police continue efforts to identify body of boy found off SR 160; no tip is too small, too big

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are continuing their efforts to identify the body of a boy discovered on May 28. Hikers found him off a trail in Mountain Springs off SR 160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

8 News Now spoke with the detective on the case, and he says they desperately need the community’s help.

Police’s focus is on Nye and Clark counties. They believe someone knows who the boy is and have crossed off any indications that he may be missing from other states.

Picture of deceased child found in a forest area near Mountain Springs. Courtesy: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via LVMPD

Police thought they had a solid lead when a mother claimed the sketch of the boy was her son, but it turned out to be a case of misidentification.

The digitally enhanced picture above was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The forensic artists say they made the picture based off images the medical examiner shared with them. They say it’s important to release pictures as accurate as possible, in hopes someone will recognize the boy.

“I can say that I am confident in this image, and I’ll say that because it’s a collaborative effort,” Colin McNally with NCMEC told 8 News Now. “We’re talking to law enforcement, the medical examiner. I’m working on the image, and I’m collaborating with our NCMEC case manager, so there’s lots of eyes on this case, lots of feedback, lots of opinions, and that’s how we try to treat all of our cases.”

He is described to be:

Hispanic

Black hair, brown eyes

8-10-years-old

4’11”

123 pounds

NCMEC says they received new images of the boy Tuesday and are working to release an updated picture, with some tweaks.

Authorities say they have received hundreds of tips. Teachers are encouraged to take a close look at the picture to see if it could have been a student. They welcome tips from anyone, no matter how big or small they may be.

“…If you recognize this little boy and now you don’t see him, call the tip line,” urged Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer. “We are going to go check his welfare, and we are doing that on every tip. And so far … hundreds of doors we have knocked on.”

The child is a victim of a homicide. Police, however, are not releasing information right now on how he died.

If you have any idea on who the boy is or live around an area where you used to see someone matching his description, you are asked to contact police at (702) 828-3521 or (702) 828-2907. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.