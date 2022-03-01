LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have the northbound lanes of the Las Vegas Strip closed from Mandalay Bay to Tropicana following a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police tell 8 News Now emergency responders have taken the person to the hospital and the person is alive.

At this time police do not suspect the driver of the vehicle was impaired, but are not releasing any other details about the incident. Police are asking that people avoid this area of the south end of the Strip.

This is a breaking story and this article will be updated as needed.