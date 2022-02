LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have closed at least the eastbound lanes of Spring Mountain at the Rainbow intersection because of a deadly crash between a bicyclist and bus.

Police tell 8 News Now the call came in at 7:20 Friday night that a bicyclist had been killed in the crash. No word yet from police about the cause and circumstances that led to the crash or the identity of the person hit and killed.

This is a developing story and this article will be update as needed.