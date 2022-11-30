LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office have closed off a street and surrounding areas in the southern part of Pahrump near the California border as they search for wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office closes off Oakridge Ave. in Pahrump as they search for suspect Ryan Sanders. (Credit: NCSO/Facebook)

According to a post on Facebook, officers have closed the 10000 block of Oakridge Avenue to the public. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Sanders, 37, who is believed to have his 13-year-old son with him is facing numerous charges for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and attempting to kill an elderly woman on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is a link between Sanders and a family member of the 74-year-old victim, and the attack may have been done for revenge.

Sanders’ accomplice, Richard Duncan, 31, who also allegedly took part in the attacks on the woman was arrested in Pahrump on Saturday, Nov. 26. He is currently in custody at the Nye County Detention Center with no bail and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to NCSO.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Sanders’ arrest. The sheriff’s office said the public could be in danger until he is caught.

Sanders has a history with police dating back to 2019 of nearly a dozen encounters that included calls for child abuse, theft, burglary, and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information on Sander’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Surveillance footage or information relating to this crime can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or submitted via social media. Those with information can also call 775-751-7000.