LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police have closed Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo in both directions following a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Fatal detectives have responded to the scene meaning the road will be closed for some time tonight for the investigation.

Maryland Parkway near UNLV between Tropicana and Reno will remain closed until the investigation is over.