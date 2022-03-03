LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a young boy who was riding a skateboard in a Spring Valley neighborhood.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon after 6 p.m. on Harmon near Jones.

Police say the boy was riding a skateboard on a pedestrian walkway with a slight downslope towards the roadway.

According to witnesses the boy was sitting on the skateboard and rode it down the downslope and rolled into the roadway where a Nissan Maxima traveled northbound.

The front of the Nissan struck the right side of the boy, knocking him to the ground.

The boy was later taken to UMC where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained on the scene and did not appear to be impaired.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 24th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.