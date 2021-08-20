Police: Child hit by pickup truck while riding bike near Rainbow, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a child was hit by a pickup truck while riding their bike Friday morning in the northwest valley.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard, near Peak Drive, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

Police say the child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but 8 News Now has learned that fatal investigators are currently responding to the scene.

The crash occurred near Bunker Elementary School, but it was not clear if the child involved was a student at the school.

North-and-southbound lanes on Rainbow Boulevard are closed at the intersection with Peak Drive.