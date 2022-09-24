LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cheyenne Trails Apartments property manager Gloria Lopez has a simple goal. She wants a quiet community for all her residents.

The property just renewed its certification through the Las Vegas Crime Free Multi-Housing Program, a 27-year-old effort put in place by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to promote partnerships with apartments across the valley. Metro’s Northeast Area Command works with Cheyenne Trails, which is at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of Cheyenne Avenue.

The 144-unit complex is in its fifth year as a member of the program.

The certification comes with some requirements: window locks on bottom floor units, 3-inch screws on door hardware, landscaping that eliminates hiding spots and adequate lighting in the complex. But that’s just the start. Management training and annual social events to educate residents are required. One goal of the program is to reduce the number of 911 calls to police.

What really makes the program work? Lopez, maintenance supervisor Miguel Villalba and a tight-knit community that lets them know when something isn’t right.

Property manager Gloria Lopez and maintenance worker Miguel Villalba at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Surveillance cameras at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Sandra Rios, regional manager, says the relationship with Metro police is a big advantage of the Las Vegas Crime Free Multi-Housing Program. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“Certified Crime Free” banners on display at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A certificate on display at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Property manager Gloria Lopez and maintenance worker Miguel Villalba at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A “Certified Crime Free” banner on display at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A dog park at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A secure system for delivery of packages at Cheyenne Trails Apartments at 3330 N. Las Vegas Boulevard. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“By us enforcing all the rules and staying on top of it, we’re maintaining it like that,” Lopez said Friday as she explained the program.

Fair housing laws are observed, but Lopez screens applicants and keeps out the “bad apples.” The crime-free certification mandates that sex offenders are not allowed in the community, she said. Applicants with violent crimes on their record or drug convictions are not welcome. And domestic violence is not tolerated.

Regional Manager Sandra Rios said Kampa Management’s three other properties — The Vik at 1492 N. Lamb Blvd., Orange Grove at 4770 E. Owens Ave. and The Bennett at 2851 S. Decatur Blvd — are all working toward certification, and they are compliant with the program’s rules.

Metro lists 25 apartments as program members, and re-certification is an annual requirement.

Rios is careful to clarify that the program doesn’t guarantee that crimes never happen at Cheyenne Trails, but they are dealt with. She said Villalba recently came across someone trying to steal a catalytic converter on the property and the person ran off.

The annual social event this year was on catalytic converter theft — a problem that is happening all across the valley.

Rios said the staff works hard to make sure residents are comfortable reporting problems, and Lopez keeps the reports confidential. Lopez said residents who don’t comply can be evicted.

Bonnie, a resident who was out walking her dog, said she feels safe at Cheyenne Trails. She has been there for about two years and she says she will renew her lease in December.

“It’s a nice area. If you have a problem with maintenance, you know, like I had a light bulb blow out, they’re right there,” Bonnie said. “There’s never any trouble … that’s why I’m renewing.”

She had attended the recent session on catalytic converter thefts, and she said police covered other topics, too.

For more information on becoming a Las Vegas Crime Free Multi-Housing Program participant, go to Metro’s website. Two events at Metro Headquarters indicate they are full. A separate event for Henderson communities also is listed.