Police investigate reports of man with knife making threats at southwest valley Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an incident at a Walmart store in the southwest valley after reports of a possible stabbing.

Officers responded to a call just after 8 a.m. at 5200 S. Fort Apache Road. After an initial investigation, police say a homeless man entered the store and broke a glass case where knives were displayed.

According to witness reports, he grabbed a knife and threatened customers, but no one was injured.

Police say they have been unable to find the suspect, and detectives are attempting to identify him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Photos from the scene show shoppers waiting outside the store. The Walmart is expected to open before noon, authorities said.