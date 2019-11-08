Police bust illegal million-dollar marijuana growing operation

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Two men have been arrested after police were tipped off to an illegal marijuana operation running inside a condo. Police say Yongjun Tan and Cheng Zi may be connected to a larger organized drug ring.

On Thursday night, police got a tip from a citizen of a strange odor in a condo in the 1600 block of Ann Way. Tan and Zi were later arrested as they exited the unit. Once inside, police found approximately 800 marijuana plants, weighing about 360 pounds. They also found six pounds of processed marijuana.

Police say one pound of illegal weed sells for between $2,500 to $3,500, meaning the entirety of the growing operation is valued at approximately $1 million.

The bust came just days after Boulder City Police announced two separate investigations that led to 13 arrests connected to drug trafficking.

“We’ve heard the campaign, ‘See something, say something;’ in this case, that singular voice helped prevent these drugs from hitting the streets,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “Our community won’t stand for these drug peddlers to ruin our community. Once again, I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our law enforcement officers in fighting drug crime.”