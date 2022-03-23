LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple traffic safety units across the valley joined forces on Wednesday as part of a speed enforcement event.

Throughout the day officers made several arrests including one driver of a white Dodge Challenger, going 140 mph while racing another vehicle along I-15 in the northeast.

The Clark County School District Police Department posted the details of the arrest along with several others made throughout the day on its Facebook page.

Officers say both vehicles during the high-speed racing incident were pulled over.

CCSDPD’s post detailed that some drivers were caught driver over 90 mph and several others going over 100 mph during the enforcement event.

“This isn’t a trap. Our enforcement isn’t unfair. This isn’t entrapment. This is a CHOICE. Your choice. When you get into a several thousand-pound vehicle. Behind a steering wheel. You make a decision. When you drive in any manner that isn’t legal or safe. You CHOSE to do so,” the Faceboook post read in part.