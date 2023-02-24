LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police made an unexpected drug bust after responding to the scene of a crash.

It happened on Friday morning after Mesquite police officers responded to the scene of a crash.

Once they arrived they found a driver had crashed into a block wall.

Officers said they quickly suspected that the male driver of the car was under the influence and then found over 30 grams of cocaine prepped for sale inside his vehicle.

The Mesquite Police Department posted the incident on its Facebook page and added, “Selling drugs is real bad. Driving while under the influence of those drugs you sell, then crashing your car into a block wall is very, very bad!”

The post on the department’s Facebook page also stated that no one was injured in the crash. “Thankfully nobody was hurt from the driver’s incredibly poor choices, and we’re glad to get that poison off the streets.”