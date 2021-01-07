Police bring gifts to child abandoned in Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Metro Police officers took time out of their day Thursday to visit with a young girl who was abandoned by her mother at a Las Vegas casino last week.

The 3-year-old was found in a restroom at Wynn Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

According to a post on Twitter, officers from the Convention Center Area Command visited the 3-year-old girl and brought her some gifts. Her big smile tells the story.

Today Convention Center Area Command Officers had the opportunity to visit a juvenile who was abandoned at one of our strip properties. The juvenile is doing well and is in great spirits, she was happy with the gifts she received from LVMPD. #ccacsuccessstory @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/lGlP67NlCz — LVMPDCCAC (@LVMPDCCAC) January 7, 2021

Although police have been able to identify the child’s mother, they are still trying to locate her whereabouts.

Images of the mother, Mariam Ramos, were captured on camera. Police are looking to question her.

Police say Ramos had several suitcases with her. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online.