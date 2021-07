LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found in a wash in the east valley Wednesday morning.

Police say a call about the body came in around 10:15 a.m. It was found in the Flamingo Wash, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and requested help recovering the body from the Clark County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.