Police: Body found in alley after hit-and-run, detectives looking for suspect’s vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a man is dead after he was run over by a vehicle in an alley near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road Friday night.

Metro Police received a call of a dead body found in the alley behind 724 N. 9th Street just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 16.

According to police, the man was possibly sleeping when an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound in the alley and drove over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives need the public’s assistance in identifying two vehicles that were driving in the alley shortly before the pedestrian’s body was discovered.

The first vehicle is described as a late 90’s to early 00’s Ford Explorer or Expedition pulling a small utility trailer full of scrap items.

The second vehicle is described as a dark-colored, unknown year pick-up truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website, or text “CRIMENV” and tip information to 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

The pedestrian’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction until the completion of the Coroner/Medical Examiners investigation.