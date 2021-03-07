UPDATE: Bicyclist who died in fatal hit-and-run crash identified, suspected DUI driver arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night as Michael McConnell, 60. The suspected DUI driver is in custody.

The Coroner says McConnell’s cause of death was blunt trauma, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue, east of Tenaya Way.

Police say McConnell was traveling west on Tropicana in the furthest right portion of the westbound travel lanes when a Dodge Challenger, also traveling the same direction, struck the rear of the bicycle.

McConnell suffered substantial injuries after being ejected from the bicycle, police said.

The Challenger fled the scene and continued westbound on Tropicana Avenue at a high rate of speed. Witnesses followed the vehicle and gave police the license plate number and vehicle description.

McConnell was transported to UMC Trauma, but succumbed to his injuries.

Officers responded to the address of the registered owner for the Challenger. They located the vehicle and came into contact with the driver, identified as Tyrrell Smith, 34.

Smith showed signs of impairment and was arrested for the suspicion of DUI and hit and run.

McConnell’s death marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.