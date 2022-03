LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are at the scene of a barricade situation on the 5000 block of S Decatur Blvd.

According to police, a woman entered a convenience store, threatening patrons and employees with a needle and a knife.

Everyone exited the business safely, but the suspect remains inside the store and refuses to exit.

Decatur Boulevard is shut down in both directions, and everyone is advised to avoid the area.